Suspended AAP MLA Tahir Hussain, accused in IB officer’s murder, arrested

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the violence in Northeeast Delhi was arrested by a team of inter-state cell of Delhi Police’s crime branch on Friday. A probe is underway.

AAP suspended Hussain was after he was named in the murder of the IB officer Ankit Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh.

Hussain on Wednesday had moved an anticipatory bail application through his lawyer Mukesh Kalia before District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain, where he claimed that he was nowhere near the area where Sharma was killed and has individuals who can testify the same. His application stated he was not absconding, but had rather not heard from the police.

He also accused the police of developing a grudge because the Delhi High Court had “flanked the Delhi Police” over his post on social media, wherein he is seen pleading for police help.

