Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain sent to 4-day police custody for IB officer’s murder

Tahir Hussain was suspended by the AAP after he was named in connection with IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder. Tahir Hussain was suspended by the AAP after he was named in connection with IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder.

A Delhi court Monday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to four days in police custody for the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, noting that his custody was required to unearth the conspiracy behind the riots.

Hussain was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat for the first time. On previous occasions, he had been produced before the Judge at his residence in connection with a riot-related case.

Hussain appeared before the court with his face wrapped in a shawl along with his legal team. He was questioned inside the courtroom for an hour, following which an application seeking his custody for five days was moved.

Hussain was arrested by the police after they arrested and interrogated one Salman alias Haseen, who was sent to four days in police custody. Hussain is one of the prime accused in Ankit’s murder.

The police on Monday told the court, “We need to confront him (Hussain) with Salman. Everything was done on his command.”

The police told the court that they required Hussain’s custody to “unearth the conspiracy behind the riots which led to the murder of Ankit Sharma and identify other members from the mob”.

Hussain’s lawyers opposed the police demand, stating that identifying the other accused and recording Hussain’s confession could not be a ground for remand.

The court, while granting 4-day police custody, said, “I find force in the submissions of the IO that to unearth the conspiracy which led to the riots and massive loss of life and property police remand is required”.

Tahir was represented by his lawyer Javed Ali, who told the court that Hussain should be sent to judicial custody and if the police want his custody, they must show a strong case.

“It is a fundamental right. Police custody is no more required. I was arrested on 5th of this month. Thereafter taken in police custody in another case. Many questions with regard to this FIR was asked. Whatever they posed I (Hussain) answered. It is my duty. I want truth to come to the court,” Ali told the court.

Arguing that the application for police custody was nothing more than “humiliation”, Ali told the court, “To record the confession and identify the other accused police custody cannot be granted. Entire police is there. I am the person who is required to complete the investigation. It cannot be a ground to grant police custody.”

\Ali told the court that the FIR does not show any recovery. “I (Hussain) have a licensed pistol which has already been handed over. They are talking about my brother who is in judicial custody. They have not gone through the exact facts,” Ali told the court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd