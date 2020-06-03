Tahir chargesheet claims planning began in Jan

Tahir Hussain was suspended by AAP. Tahir Hussain was suspended by AAP.

IN A chargesheet filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, police alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the February Northeast Delhi riots, he met with former JNU student Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi of the United Against Hate at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, and Umar asked him “to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of Trump’s visit”, and “he and other PFI members will help him (Hussain) financially”. The chargesheet was filed Tuesday at Karkardooma court.

As per the chargesheet, this is based on Hussain’s police questioning and call detail record analysis. “Hussain claimed Saifi gave him money for preparations and he, from the account of companies owned by him, transferred Rs 1.10 crore to fake companies in the second week of January. He later got that amount in cash through a chain of transactions and started his preparations. He also distributed cash to anti-CAA protesters. His co-accused and several other persons in his locality also told his other supporters to get ready for big action. He also got his licensed pistol released from Khajuri Khas police station when he learnt that some persons were organising pro-CAA demonstrations nearby, to teach them a lesson,” it alleged.

Hussain has denied the allegations and claimed his home had been overtaken by violent protesters, forcing him to flee.

