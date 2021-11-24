‘Tactical urbanism’ trials to improve road safety in Delhi

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Tuesday inaugurated the Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials at Rajghat to improve road safety in Delhi.

“Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users,” the government said in a statement.

For these trials which will be conducted for two months, the Delhi government has collaborated with SaveLIFE Foundation, as well as the Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD) and SWAYAM charitable trust.

“As part of the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) Project with the Transport Department of Government of NCT of Delhi, SaveLIFE Foundation will be testing temporary urban design interventions to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users, starting this week. The trials will see road space being redistributed to ensure modal equity, road geometry being modified, traffic being channelized, vehicular speeds being reduced, and pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure being added,” the government said in a statement.