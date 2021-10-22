Tackling economic slump, lack of quality education, unemployment biggest form of patriotism: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday said unemployment, lack of quality education, and slow economic growth were the three key challenges being faced by the country and tackling them would be the “biggest form of patriotism”.

He was addressing students of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) at the inauguration of a skill centre, a high performing computer centre equipped with 400 high-end computers, an art studio and the Shaheed Ashfaqullah fitness centre. It was done on the 121st Birth Anniversary of freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan.

Sisodia said while today’s youth thought of securing a job at the age of 21, Ashfaqullah Khan faced the “greatest challenge of securing freedom for the country and joined the freedom movement” at the age of just 27.

“The country is facing three of the biggest challenges today – every child not receiving quality education, unemployment and low economic progress… In this situation, it is necessary that with the same spirit of patriotism with which revolutionaries like Shaheed Ashfaqullah Khan got India its freedom, our youth should also work with

passion and patriotism to overcome the challenges before the country,” he said.

Sisodia said the Kejriwal government was “nurturing patriotism” in government school students through the Deshbhakti, Happiness and Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculums to meet these present-day challenges.

He said the youth was “actively participating” in the ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme introduced by the Kejriwal government and “within one week more than 12,000 young people” had joined the program. Each of them will mentor five children.

“Patriotism is within all of us, but we adopt patriotism as per our convenience. The Kejriwal government has initiated Deshbhakti Curriculum in Delhi schools to expand upon this patriotism. Its purpose is to increase the scope of adopting patriotism in everyday life and to eliminate the fragmented patriotism in its present form,” said Sisodia.

He urged the youth studying in the college to “fulfil their responsibility towards the nation by becoming a mentor” and asked them to “go ahead and guide these children” as “elder brothers and sisters”. He said some credit points would be given to college students who become mentors.