Tackling air pollution in focus: Cabinet nod for Rs 9,585 crore scheme to replace old trucks, buses in Delhi-NCR

Within the transport sector, trucks and buses account for 36 percent of PM 2.5 emissions with only 3 percent of total fleet. “It is estimated that a single pre-BS heavy-duty vehicle emits as much as 14 BS-VI compliant vehicles. Even a BS-IV vehicle emits 2.7 times more than a BS-VI counterpart,” the official statement said.

To contain vehicular emissions, which remain one of the biggest contributors to air pollution in the Capital, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a two-year ‘cleaner mobility’ scheme with an outlay of Rs 9,585 crore to replace old trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR, officials said. The scheme will seek to incentivize owners of trucks and buses that are complying with older emissions norms such as BS-IV to replace their vehicles with BS-VI or stricter emission-compliant vehicles or electric vehicles, as per an official government statement. However, government vehicles are excluded from the scheme.

As per officials, state governments will waive registration fees and grant up to 100 percent motor vehicle tax concessions for new vehicles and 50 percent for used vehicles for 10 years. State governments will also waive off pending liabilities on the old vehicles participating in the scheme, they added.