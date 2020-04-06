Tablighi members in colony, BJP man does ‘purification’

The drive was carried out in Tughlaqabad Railway Colony by Delhi BJP secretary Vikram Bidhuri. The drive was carried out in Tughlaqabad Railway Colony by Delhi BJP secretary Vikram Bidhuri.

Delhi BJP secretary Vikram Bidhuri Sunday carried out a “purification” drive in South Delhi’s Tughlaqabad Railway Colony, close to a government quarantine facility where members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been moved. Several people were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz last week, and many have since tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes days after BJP president J P Nadda urged party leaders to refrain from giving “communal colour” or creating any “division or differences” over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bidhuri told The Indian Express that the sanitisation drive was held in a 1 km-radius around the colony, especially along the route the members took. “The drive was carried out for purification of desh drohi (anti-nationals) and manavta virodhi (anti-humanitarian) elements. We used ‘gangajal’ and sanitiser and purified the local post office, temple, dispensary and gurdwara,” he said.He also made a Facebook post about it.

Vikram Bidhuri is the nephew of South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

The MP said his nephew carried out the drive in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the party.

Meanwhile, BJP councillor and standing committee member of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Rajpal Singh demanded that the Markaz building be sealed.

The Markaz, a five-storey building with a basement and a terrace, can accommodate over 3,000 people. The building has already been sealed and the keys are with the administration.

Singh, in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Central Zone, South MCD, said: “I request that there should be an immediate order given to seal the building so that such incidents are not repeated… Police action should also be taken against the building.”

He told The Indian Express, “I have been informed that there were two plots which were merged into one. Our first step is to establish the illegality. There are also reports of height violation, which have to be examined.”

Standing Committee chairperson of the SDMC, Bhupendra Gupta, however, said the civic body’s priority right now is to tackle coronavirus: “We will examine this issue when the outbreaks ends.”

