Tablighi Jamaat gathering: Delhi court grants bail to 122 Malaysian nationals

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals, who have been chargesheeted in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, on being identified by the official concerned of the Malaysian High Commission.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Gurmohina Kaur admitted all of them on bail on personal bond of Rs 10,000 each, while directing them not to leave the country.

During the hearing, the court was also apprised that the accused persons have moved plea bargaining applications in the matter.

Taking note of which, the CMM, thereafter, marked the applications to Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik, for July 8, for disposal as per law.

The order further said that the magistrate, South­east is directed to expedite the disposal of the plea bargaining applications moved on behalf of all the accused in view of the guidelines given by the High Court of Delhi.

Till date, police has filed 48 chargesheets against 956 foreign nationals belonging to 36 different countries.

According to the chargesheets, all foreign nationals have been booked for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and regulations regarding Epidemic diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

They have also been booked under various others sections of the IPC, including sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule).

