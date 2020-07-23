Tablighi Jamaat: Court allows 198 Indonesians to walk free on payment of fine

Maulana Saad is the amir of the Tablighi Jamaat, headquartered in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Maulana Saad is the amir of the Tablighi Jamaat, headquartered in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A Delhi court Thursday allowed 198 Indonesians to walk free on payment of varying fines, after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process, related to various violations including visa norms while attending the Tablighi Jamaat event here during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundhara Azad allowed 100 Indonesians to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 7,000 each, said advocates Ashima Mandla, Fahim Khan and Ahmed Khan, appearing for them.

Metropolitan Magistrate Swati Sharma allowed 98 Indonesians to walk free on payment of a fine of Rs 5,000 each. The court directed the 98 Indonesians to deposit their fines to PM CARES Fund. The Sub-divisional magistrate of Defence Colony, who was the complainant in the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Lajpat Nagar and Inspector of Nizamuddin said they have no objection to it.

However, one Indonesian did not plead guilty to the charges against them and claimed trial before the court.

