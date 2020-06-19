Tablighi Jamaat case: Delhi Police to file 12 more chargesheets against 41 foreign nationals

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has already filed 47 chargesheets against more than 900 foreign nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat case. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has already filed 47 chargesheets against more than 900 foreign nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat case.

The Delhi Police will file 12 more chargesheets against 41 foreign nationals in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat case, officials said on Friday.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has already filed 47 chargesheets against more than 900 foreign nationals related to Tablighi Jamaat case.

In a brief shared by the Delhi Police Headquarter, it is mentioned that the accused persons violated government guidelines and regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and various sections of IPC.

On March 31, the SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin police station submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Crime Branch saying, “there was a violation of government orders and directions by managers of Markaz”. This was regarding the spread of coronavirus infection in the city and nearby areas.

The police said that the accused foreigners “illegally participated in the religious congregation at Banglewadi Masjid Markaz”. The Central Government has cancelled their VISA and the police have seized their documents. People, who came to attend Markaz on a tourist visa, have been blacklisted by the government, said the police.

The Police also said that nobody has been arrested in the cases yet. The accused were given notices and the court will hear the case on June 25 and later in July. The accused persons had come from 36 different countries to attend the congregation.

The Crime Branch has also named Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Saad in the case. Also, his son was questioned regarding the case.

During the further investigation in the matter, police said that they have added Sections 304, 308 (culpable homicide), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) etc.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd