Tablighi chief flouted norms: Centre to SC

Most of these foreigners (at the gathering) had arrived on tourist visa or e-Visa, said the government, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs blacklisted 960 of these foreigners on April 2. Most of these foreigners (at the gathering) had arrived on tourist visa or e-Visa, said the government, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs blacklisted 960 of these foreigners on April 2.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Centre Friday said Tablighi Jamaat Chief Maulana Mohd Saad and the Nizamuddin Markaz management allowed a gathering of its followers in March during the Covid season, flouting social distancing norms and thereby endangering people’s lives.

By allowing such a gathering, Saad and others have “caused a situation where a highly infectious disease such as coronavirus (Covid-19) infection may spread and threaten the lives of inmates and general public at large”, it said.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition seeking CBI probe into the conduct of the event.

In its affidavit, the Centre said the plea for CBI probe “does not merit any consideration” as the investigation by Delhi Police Crime Branch into the event was already at an “advanced stage” and will be completed in time-bound manner. It claimed “there was no negligence or delay in dealing with the… issue”.

The Centre added that passports and copies of visa application forms of the foreign Tablighi Jamaat participants “clearly show” they had obtained tourist visa or eVisa on false pretext.

