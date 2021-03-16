Tablighi case: Delhi Police given last chance to comply with order

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March, attended by over 8000 members from across the world, was then called a super-spreader event of the novel coronavirus.

The Delhi High Court Monday granted a final opportunity to Delhi Police to file a status report in petitions seeking quashing of FIRs filed against Indian citizens affiliated with the religious group Tablighi Jamaat, for staying inside mosques with foreign nationals allegedly in violation of Covid lockdown orders last year.

Police had on March 8 told the court that some FIRs of similar nature have been quashed by the HC or by other courts, and sought adjournment to seek instructions. The court had directed police to file an affidavit in that regard. However, police failed to produce the affidavit on Monday. The court has now listed the case for hearing on April 13.

The accused in the petitions have argued that it is a classic case wherein unsubstantiated allegations have been levelled and then exaggerated, and that they were being compelled to face unwarranted and unsubstantiated charges. The accused are represented by advocate Ashima Mandla.

“The bench on Monday also directed that no coercive order be passed by the trial court till the pendency of the quashing petitions,” said Mandla.

In most cases, police, in their reply, said the FIRs were filed for violation of orders issued to prevent the spread of Covid.

In at least two cases, police have particularly said cases were also registered against those Indian nationals who had allowed the foreigners, who had earlier attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, to stay in their houses.