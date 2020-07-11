Tablighi case: Delhi Court allows 11 Saudis to return home

The 11 men, through their counsel Ajay Garg, had first filed their plea bargain applications with Plea Bargaining Judge Aashish Gupta. The 11 men, through their counsel Ajay Garg, had first filed their plea bargain applications with Plea Bargaining Judge Aashish Gupta.

A Delhi court Friday allowed 11 foreigners from Saudi Arabia to return to their country, after they accepted mild charges under the plea bargain process related to various violations, including in visa norms, while attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The order was passed by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, who allowed the 11 men to be deported back to their country after noting that their plea bargain proceedings were disposed off.



The court passed the order after the foreign nationals from Saudi Arabia accepted mild charges in exchange for a lesser punishment under the plea bargain process.

Their guilty plea was accepted by the judge who imposed a fine on the foreign nationals following which, as per procedure, they then approached CMM Kaur requesting to return to their country.

After the foreigners paid their fine, CMM Kaur allowed all the 11 convicts to be deported back to their country (Saudi Arabia) as per law and directed the handover of passports and original documents, if any, to the investigating officer in the case.

“In view of the submission, let all the 11 convicts who are Saudi Arabian nationals in the present chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet be deported back to their country i.e Saudi Arabia as per law,” the order read.

