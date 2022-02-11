Table Tennis federation executive body suspended, Delhi HC to appoint administrator

The Delhi High Court on Friday suspended the Executive Committee of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and decided to appoint an administrator for discharging its functions, after perusing the report of a three-member committee constituted by it last year to look into the allegations made by Manika Batra.

Justice Rekha Palli said that the court’s faith in the sports body was shaken and that its conduct prima facie appears to be blameworthy as per the committee report in which it has been opined that TTFI was in fact safeguarding the interests of its officials instead of promoting the players.

“The executive committee of the TTFI will no longer be allowed to take any decision or interfere with the manner in which the Administrator will decide to discharge duties assigned to it under the Code,” said the court.

The court, however, also said that since there are a number of tournaments scheduled in the coming month, the members of the executive committee are expected to render assistance to the administrator as and when required.

The name of the administrator, most likely a former judge, and other persons to be appointed with them will be announced by the court later in the order copy.

The court also said that in case an inquiry is not directed to be conducted into the affairs of TTFI and administrator is not appointed to run the federation in the meanwhile by suspending the executive body, the Court will be failing in its duty not only towards the sportspersons of this Country but also towards the general public itself.

However, the court deferred the proceedings on the question of inquiry as it allowed the parties to examine the report of the committee first.

It also said that there is no explanation as to why national coach Soumyadeep Roy was appointed the national coach when he is running his personal academy and said the committee has termed a conflict of interest.

“The report also shows that the committee also observed that respondent no 3 even after being appointed the national coach by respondent no 1 was continuing to run his academy. In these circumstances, this Court has left with no option but to appoint an administrator,” it said.

On September 23 last year, the court on Batra’s petition had stayed the TTFI’s rules mandating compulsory attendance of players at the National Coaching Camp for selection for international events. It had also recorded the Centre’s statement that it will initiate an independent inquiry into Batra’s complaint against the management of TTFI, particularly the conduct of national coach Soumyadeep Roy – whom she accused of repeatedly asking her to lose an Olympic qualifier match in March in favor of one of his trainees at his private academy.