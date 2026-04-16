System-wide transformation says Education Minister as Delhi govt schools record 97.23% pass rate in CBSE Class 10 examinations

The minister also pointed to the expansion of 75 CM SHRI schools, which he said were integrating "AI-powered language labs and career labs" to better prepare students for higher education and employment. (Image: @ashishsood_bjp/X)

A day after the CBSE Class 10 examination results were declared, the Delhi government on Thursday said its schools had improved their performance from last year by recording a pass percentage of 97.23% — an increase from 94.64% in 2025 — describing it as evidence of a “system-wide transformation” in public education.

Announcing the results, Education Minister Ashish Sood said the improvement in performance, up from 94.64% last year and higher than the national average of 93.70%, was “not a coincidence but a direct reflection of the empowering ecosystem built” under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The gains, he argued, were visible not just in aggregate numbers but across schools in the Capital. “The improvement is systemic and broad-based, visible not in select schools, but across the entire network of government schools in Delhi,” Sood said.