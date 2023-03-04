Syrup deaths in Uzbekistan: 3 officials of Noida firm arrested

Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday arrested three senior employees of pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup is alleged to have led to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year, on charges of manufacture and supply of spurious drugs.

The arrests come after the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) filed a complaint against five people, including two of the firm’s directors, husband-wife duo of Sachin and Jaya Jain, who police said are absconding.

In December 2022, the Uzbekistan government had said that 18 children had died in that country after allegedly consuming ‘Doc-1 Max’, a cough syrup manufactured by Marion Biotech.

Police had registered an FIR on Thursday evening on a complaint by the CDSCO drug inspector. The arrested trio was identified as company’s manufacturing head Atul Rawat, plant operations head Tuhin Bhattacharya, and testing chemist Mool Singh.

The CDSCO had cancelled the company’s licence on January 9.

ADCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said: “(Noida) Phase 3 police station arrested the employees of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. They endangered people’s lives by making and supplying spurious medicines. The company directors are absconding (but) we will arrest them soon. These people have caused serious harm to human life and health…. Further legal action is being taken.”

The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 274, 275 and 276 (related to adulteration of drugs) and Section 17 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The company has not responded to the allegations.

Vaibhav Babbar, drug inspector of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, said 36 samples were taken for the investigation. “These samples were taken at different times between December and January,” he said. “The report of 22 samples (of syrup) shows that the drug is contaminated or spurious, or not of standard quality. These samples were tested at CDSCO Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL Chandigarh) and the reports have come negative.” Six samples were found of standard quality, Babbar said. Results of the other samples are awaited.

Babbar said he cannot say if this action is directly related to the deaths in Uzbekistan. “These syrups were being exported to different parts of the world. However, this is the same factory from where syrups were supplied to Uzbekistan. After the investigation, the drug department had recommended stringent action against the company,” he said.

He said all the samples tested are of those medicines meant for export. Marion Biotech’s office is located in Noida Sector 67.

The WHO had issued a product alert on January 11 against two cough syrups manufactured by Marion Biotech: Ambronol and Dox-1 Max.