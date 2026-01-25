Syndicate involving Fastag & Amazon gift cards to siphon off money busted, 2 held

With the arrest of two men from Rajasthan, police on Saturday said they have busted an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate that used a novel modus operandi involving Fastag payments and Amazon gift cards to siphon off money from victims.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received at Cyber West police station last November, in which the complainant reported receiving an e-challan message on WhatsApp containing an APK file. Police said that after the file was opened, the complainant’s phone was compromised and more than Rs 1 lakh was allegedly fraudulently deducted from his credit card.

During the probe, police found that the cheated amount was first routed through Fastag payments and then converted into Amazon gift cards. The money was credited into a pool account maintained with IDFC Bank, to which multiple Fastag accounts were linked. Further technical analysis, verification of vehicle ownership details and examination of digital evidence pointed to Gharsana in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan as the base of operations.