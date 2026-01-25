Syndicate involving Fastag & Amazon gift cards to siphon off money busted, 2 held

The matter came to light after a complaint was received at Cyber West police station last November, in which the complainant reported receiving an e-challan message on WhatsApp containing an APK file.

google-preferred-btn
Cyber fraud, CBI, RBI, Mumbai police, digital arrest,Police bust inter-state cyber fraud syndicate using Fastag payments and Amazon gift cards; two arrested from Rajasthan. (Photo for representation)

With the arrest of two men from Rajasthan, police on Saturday said they have busted an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate that used a novel modus operandi involving Fastag payments and Amazon gift cards to siphon off money from victims.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received at Cyber West police station last November, in which the complainant reported receiving an e-challan message on WhatsApp containing an APK file. Police said that after the file was opened, the complainant’s phone was compromised and more than Rs 1 lakh was allegedly fraudulently deducted from his credit card.

During the probe, police found that the cheated amount was first routed through Fastag payments and then converted into Amazon gift cards. The money was credited into a pool account maintained with IDFC Bank, to which multiple Fastag accounts were linked. Further technical analysis, verification of vehicle ownership details and examination of digital evidence pointed to Gharsana in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan as the base of operations.

A police team conducted raids in the area and uncovered a fully equipped cyber fraud set-up operating under the name ‘Bansari Company’. Two accused – Ghan Shyam alias GB Boss (29) and Naresh Kumar alias Kalu (27), both residents of Gharsana – were arrested on January 14.

“During questioning, accused Ghan Shyam disclosed that he had opened firms in the name and style of ‘Bansari Brothers and Ventures’. Initially, the firms were linked with e-Mitra services for bill payments such as electricity bills, earning commissions. However, due to low profits, the accused devised a plan to misuse their accounts for cyber fraud. They allowed their bank accounts to receive cheated money, which was routed through Fastags issued on various vehicles. The Fastag balances were then utilised to purchase Amazon Gift Cards, thereby laundering the cheated amount,” said DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.

Police have recovered 70 mobile phones, 10 laptops, 37 ATM cards, 10 bank passbooks, 467 SIM cards, five Fastag tags and a POS machine from the accused. Investigators said several NCRP complaints from different states were found linked to the bank accounts and mobile numbers used by the duo, indicating a large-scale, organised fraud operation. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and victims.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
EU leaders begin visit, European Council President Antonio Costa, Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, European Union, Narendra Modi, India-EU Free Trade Agreement, India-EU FTA, Indian express news, current affairs
EU leaders begin visit, PM Modi flags trade, mobility pacts
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Sunny Deol film races past Rs 65 crore in India
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
Davos, Davos Summit, World Economic Forum in Davos, Gita Gopinath, N Chandrababu Naidu, WEF annual meeting, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement