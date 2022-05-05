Synchronise academic calendar, credit earned leaves to teachers: JNUTA writes to vice-chancellor

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has written to vice-chancellor Dhulipudi Pandit asking her to “synchronise” the academic calendar that had been “disrupted” by the Covid-19 pandemic and the delay in the admission process. They said the faculty had been denied vacations since 2020 and it had impacted the quality of teaching and learning. The teachers requested for 30 earned leaves to be credited to them compensating for the period.

“This mail is to bring to your notice the issue of the academic calendar of the University, which has been completely disrupted by the pandemic and by the delay in the admission process caused by the National Testing Agency. Since 2020, this has resulted in differential staggering of semesters/academic sessions in JNU and has deprived its teaching faculty of summer and winter vacations,” the JNUTA wrote to the vice-chancellor Wednesday.

“Incidentally, this has also impacted the quality of teaching and learning in the University, as neither the teachers nor the students have had a break, which is necessary for maintaining high quality in teaching and in the absorption of the knowledge imparted. We are disappointed that till date there has been no attempt whatsoever to synchronize the academic calendar,” they wrote.

The JNUTA said the synchronization needed to be done at the university level to “enable JNU students to opt for courses outside their centres and schools, and allow centres to offer optional courses to students across semesters”.

“With respect to the vacations denied to teachers, we request you to urgently consider the following based on the resolution of the general body meeting of the JNUTA held on 1st March 2022: Thirty earned leaves should be credited to the faculty members of the university per year for the period for which no vacations could be availed,” the JNUTA said.

“We propose that the New Academic Calendar 2022-23 should provide one month of summer vacation and 15 days of winter vacation for the current academic year (i.e., 2022-23), which will ensure two three-and-half-month semesters in this year. The semesters should be synchronized with the usual academic calendar latest by February 2023, after which regular vacations should be granted,” the teachers said.

In the interim calendar suggested to the VC, the JNUTA suggested that the summer break could be held from June 1 to June 30, after which the MA second semester could be held from July 1 to October 15. For MA first and third semesters, they suggested the period from October 15 to January 30, 2023, which would be followed by the winter vacation from January 31 to February 14 next year. They said the usual calendar could start after this with “a slightly delayed commencement of winter semester 2023”.

“The JNUTA urges you to take the matter up in the Executive Council Meeting scheduled on 5th May 2022 on an urgent basis as it concerns both the working conditions of teachers as well as the quality of teaching-learning in the university,” it wrote.

“It has come to our notice that most other universities have synchronised their academic calendar for some time now, and we see no reason why the prevailing situation as described above should persist in JNU,” the JNUTA said.