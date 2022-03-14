Symbiosis team wins Luthra Memorial Moot Court competition

A team from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, comprising Vibhor Chandra, Sonal Jain, Anoushka Das, were adjudged the winners of the XVIII K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court, 2022, on Sunday.

The competition was organised by Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, from March 7 to March 13. 66 teams from law institutions across the world participated.

Since 2005, the competition has been organised in the memory of senior advocate K K Luthra, a leading criminal lawyer whose legal career spanned from 1949 till his death in 1997.

The team from the Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia, comprising Sehar Rauf, Janvhi Rastogi and Tanya Jaiswal, were declared as the runner-up of the competition. The best speaker of the competition was awarded to Siddharth Srikanth representing the School of Law, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru. The award for the second-best speaker was given to Pandit Aradhana Swanand, also from the same institution. The best memorial was awarded to Jindal Global Law School, O P Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana. And the second-best memorial was awarded to Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad.

The valedictory ceremony was held in the presence of guests including the Chief Guest Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court of India and the guests of honour, including Justice Najmi Waziri, Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court.