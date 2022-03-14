scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Must Read

Symbiosis team wins Luthra Memorial Moot Court competition

The competition was organised by Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, from March 7 to March 13. 66 teams from law institutions across the world participated.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 14, 2022 4:18:14 am
Symbiosis Law School, K Luthra Memorial Moot Court, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSymbiosis Law School, Pune (Facebook)

A team from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, comprising Vibhor Chandra, Sonal Jain, Anoushka Das, were adjudged the winners of the XVIII K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court, 2022, on Sunday.

The competition was organised by Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, from March 7 to March 13. 66 teams from law institutions across the world participated.

Since 2005, the competition has been organised in the memory of senior advocate K K Luthra, a leading criminal lawyer whose legal career spanned from 1949 till his death in 1997.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The team from the Faculty of Law, Jamia Millia Islamia, comprising Sehar Rauf, Janvhi Rastogi and Tanya Jaiswal, were declared as the runner-up of the competition. The best speaker of the competition was awarded to Siddharth Srikanth representing the School of Law, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru. The award for the second-best speaker was given to Pandit Aradhana Swanand, also from the same institution. The best memorial was awarded to Jindal Global Law School, O P Jindal Global University, Sonipat, Haryana. And the second-best memorial was awarded to Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad.

More from Delhi

The valedictory ceremony was held in the presence of guests including the Chief Guest Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court of India and the guests of honour, including Justice Najmi Waziri, Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement