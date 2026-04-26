Swiss airline aborts flight takeoff at Delhi airport, 6 injured

An emergency was declared at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport following the incident. (File Photo)

Six passengers were learnt to have been injured after a SWISS International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Sunday due to an issue with one of its engines.

An emergency was declared at the airport following the incident on Runway 28/10. The airline has established a task force to investigate the matter.

The incident involved flight LX147, operated by an Airbus A330 (registration HB-JHK), which had 228 passengers and four infants on board. According to the airline, the problem was detected shortly after 1 am, leading the crew to reject the takeoff as a precaution.