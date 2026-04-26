Swiss airline aborts flight takeoff at Delhi airport, 6 injured

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Six passengers were learnt to have been injured after a SWISS International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Sunday due to an issue with one of its engines.
An emergency was declared at the airport following the incident on Runway 28/10. The airline has established a task force to investigate the matter.
The incident involved flight LX147, operated by an Airbus A330 (registration HB-JHK), which had 228 passengers and four infants on board. According to the airline, the problem was detected shortly after 1 am, leading the crew to reject the takeoff as a precaution.
“All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides. Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided,” a SWISS spokesperson said, adding that the crew was unharmed.
“All prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated. Airport operations remained unaffected,” the airport said in a passenger advisory issued at 9.30 am.
Following the evacuation, airline and airport teams assisted passengers of the Zurich-bound flight, with arrangements being made for rebooking and hotel accommodation. The airline said passengers were given contact cards to ensure communication.
“We are determined to fully understand what led to this incident. SWISS technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and initiate the next steps,” the spokesperson said, adding that the airline is working closely with local authorities.
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