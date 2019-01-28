Delhi: 99 cases of swine flu recorded in 7 days

Capital has reported 99 fresh cases of swine flu last week taking the total number of confirmed cases till January 20 to 267, as per the data released by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the Union Ministry of Health. Only 205 people tested positive for the flu in 2018.

Two suspected deaths due to swine flu have been reported from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital so far in January. The centre-run RML hospital has received 26 suspected cases of swine flu of which four have been discharged.

Rajasthan continues to be the worst affected with 1,233 cases and 49 deaths reported till January 20.

The general symptoms of swine flu are fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose and difficulty in breathing. Other symptoms may include body aches, headache, fatigue, chills, diarrhoea, vomiting and blood-stained sputum.

The flu was only found in pigs earlier but the virus has started affecting humans now.

The standard treatment for H1N1 is Tamiflu, which should be taken only on prescription. There are three categories of the virus — A,B and C. While the first two are considered stable, the C category is dangerous. It requires ventilator support immediately.