Swiggy’s delivery executives on strike again

Hundreds of delivery executives of online food delivery platform Swiggy went on strike in Noida Thursday over a range of cuts in their earnings. This was their third strike in a week, in which staff from different delivery zones did not accept and deliver orders for the day.

Nearly 300 people participated in the strike near Sector 16. Workers said they intend to continue striking until their demands are met.

Workers said cuts were introduced on August 9, which include reduction in base payment — fee to transport a food order from a restaurant to the customer — given to an executive per order from Rs 35 to Rs 15. A target-based fixed monthly incentive of roughly Rs 3,000 for a full-time delivery executive and Rs 2,000 for a part-time executive has been scrapped, they said.

Satendra Yadav (21), a delivery executive in Noida, said he would earn Rs 17-18,000 per month before the Covid outbreak but was earning around Rs 6,000 per month after the cuts.

In a response to queries from The Indian Express, a Swiggy spokesperson said, “Most delivery partners in Noida make over Rs 43 per order, with highest performing partners making over Rs 100 per order. The Rs 15 is only one of the many components of their service fee. In the last four weeks, no active delivery partners in Noida have made Rs 15 per order. We are confident that through constant dialogue, we will be able to address their concerns.”

The All India Gig Workers’ Union has sent a letter to Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety with 10 demands of delivery executives.

