Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Swift car owner fined Rs. 24,500 for stunts on car’s roof in Noida

A video shared on Twitter showed two people dancing and doing stunts on the roof of a Maruti Swift parked close to the Okhla barrage near Mahamaya flyover in Sector 94.

Noida car owner finedAccording to the police, the vehicle driver was found violating many norms concerning the registration certificate (RC).
The Noida traffic police Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 24,500 on a motor car owner for allegedly violating traffic rules after a video shared on Twitter showed two people dancing and doing stunts on the roof of a Maruti Swift parked close to the Okhla barrage near Mahamaya flyover in Sector 94.

The police issued a notice to the car owner, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, under section 133 of the Motor Vehicle act, 1988, imposing a penalty, which is required to be paid within three days. The police were yet to arrest the accused.

“Acting on a complaint, an e-challan or fine of Rs 24,500 has been imposed as per the rules against the concerned vehicle for the violation of traffic rules,” said the traffic police.

According to the police, the vehicle driver was found violating many norms concerning the registration certificate (RC). His vehicle had a faulty number plate and he was found racing and conducting speed trials in any public place without the permission of the authorities, using tinted glasses and disobeying directions given by the authorities.

The conversation in the viral video translates to “when the poor man takes up arms under compulsion, the goons run away into hiding and administration could not control the boy”.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:30 IST
