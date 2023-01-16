Sweety hit-and-run: Driver tried to change car’s windshield after accident, arrested

Fifteen days after 20-year-old Sweety Kumari was hit by a car while heading home, the Gautam Buddha Nagar police arrested a man and recovered a white Santro car.

Beta-2 police arrested Gulab Singh, a contractor, and recovered the car which allegedly hit Sweety.

ADCP (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police-1, Greater Noida, six teams, including surveillance teams, were deployed at the local police station level. During the investigation, more than 100 CCTV footage of CNG/petrol pumps and roads were checked and car mechanics in the areas nearby were questioned.

“Sweety’s friends who were injured told us that they were hit by a white Santro car. In one of the footage we checked, a red BMW, a white Santro, and a grey Baleno were seen passing by Modern Public School. The Baleno driver helped the students to get admitted to the hospital. When we asked the BMW driver, they said that a Santro car sped by, and its number started with UP 16. Based on this, we nabbed the accused,” said ADCP Singh.

He further said, “While interrogating, Gulab Singh confessed that he was inebriated and he hit the girls. He said he was not even aware of how he reached his home.”

Police said that after the accident, Singh went to a car mechanic and asked them to change the windshield of his car.

Beta-2 police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed).

Gautam Buddha Nagar Police commissioner Laxmi Singh announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team for making the arrest.

Sweety is still at Kailash Hospital where she was in coma for six days.