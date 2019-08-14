Sweeper held for raping minor inside South Delhi school

A 45-year-old sweeper, working at a private school in South Delhi, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a five-year-old girl inside the school premises. The accused was produced before a Delhi court and sent to14-days’ judicial custody.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said, “We arrested the accused after we came to know about the incident. The victim and her mother recorded their statements under CrPC section 164, where both reiterated the allegations.”

Police said the incident came to light when the victim complained of stomach pain after returning home from school. “She was taken to a nearby hospital where, following a medical examination, doctors informed her parents she had been sexually assaulted. Her parents approached police and an FIR under IPC section 376 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act was filed. Police provided counselling to her, and she disclosed the identity of the accused and the sequence of events,” a senior police officer said.

In her statement, she alleged the accused lured her to a washroom during school hours by offering her chocolate. “She alleged he had sexually abused her on other occasions too over the last two months. Police went to the school and gathered details about the accused. CCTV footage from the school premises was seized and it came to light that the accused had been working at the school for several years,” an officer said. Police said they are trying to ascertain if he targeted any other children.