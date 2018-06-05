Swedish fitness trend has Delhi joggers racing to pick up trash

During the event at India Gate last week. Express During the event at India Gate last week. Express

By Muskan Sethi

On a sweaty Friday morning last week, hawkers at India Gate’s Children’s Park wondered why 80 ‘joggers’ were looking for trash behind bushes, and stopping to collect ice-cream sticks and plastic wrappers. At the end of an hour, the joggers, who ran 2 km, had 100 bags full of trash.

Called plogging, the Swedish workout trend involves people collecting trash while running. It originates from the word “jogging”, and the Swedish term “Plocka upp”, meaning to pick up. It started in Sweden in 2016.

Delhi-based marathoners Ripu Daman and Christine Pemberton, and their group of runners, picked up the trend in early 2018 and branded it “Ploggers of India”.

“Trends come and go, primarily because at some point, they stop being interesting enough or people stop talking about them. With our group, we want to ensure that we make plogging something which is second nature to us and comes to us as naturally as running,” said Daman.

The event, co-hosted by the Embassy of Sweden, was to raise awareness about the routine ahead of World Environment Day on June 5.

People wearing European Union T-shirts joked about how there was more cleaning than running involved.

“As a core group, we want to do a lot more. We’ve been looking at waste and plastic management but the message that we want to spread is that it’s extremely simple and can be taken up easily without much effort,” said Daman.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

