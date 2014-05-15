Sweat it out

Carl Cox in Ibiza playing on Boiler Room. Carl Cox in Ibiza playing on Boiler Room.

Never has a Facebook post created such a buzz in the electronic music scene. Boiler Room, the leading online channel that promotes underground music from around the world, put up a post last month that they are coming to India.

The music project, which was started in London in 2010, has amassed over 87 million views in the past four years, and these are only its YouTube numbers. The allure of the show lies in its simplicity and the big names it attracts such as Richie Hawtin, Carl Cox, Sven Vath, and SBTRKT. Instead of a massive club set up, the DJ plays to the camera in an intimate space, with a crowd of people dancing behind him.

While the multiple stakeholders of the project are not at liberty to discuss details of their plans as of now, news has been trickling down the grapevine.

It is being said that Rana Ghose, owner of REProduce, an event and artiste management agency that also handles the “father of acid house” Charanjit Singh, has been a key player in getting Boiler Room to India. Also, joining hands in finding suitable artistes for the series will be Krunk and Grime Riot Disco, among others. The projected month to start the series is September and the shows will be held at venues across the country.

With over half a million dedicated subscribers of its YouTube channel, Boiler Room will give Indian artistes the exposure that they have been looking for, and may even open opportunities for them to play at larger stages in Europe.

