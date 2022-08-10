DCW head Swati Malliwal seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna for ‘misogynistic comments’

Updated: August 10, 2022 6:59:12 pm
Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Malliwal on Wednesday sought the registration of an FIR against Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna for his “misogynistic comments” made in a video circulating on social media.
Malliwal wrote to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police after taking suo moto cognizance of the video and stated that Khanna “can be seen making derogatory comments against women”.
Khanna operates a YouTube channel called ‘Bheeshm International’ and earlier this week, he had uploaded a video titled ‘Kya aapko bhi “aisi ladkiyan” lubhati hai???’ (Do such women attract you?)
In her notice to the Delhi Police, Malliwal highlighted Khanna’s comments made in the video. The actor had reportedly said that if a woman tells a man she wants to have sex with him, she is not a woman but a sex worker (dhandha kar rahi hai). He also called such women “shameless”.
Calling his statement “extremely misogynistic and offensive to women” and saying that it “outrages the modesty of women and attracts several sections of IPC”, Maliwal asked the police to submit a copy of an FIR registered against Khanna in this matter and an action taken report by August 13.
Mukesh Khanna starred in the popular television show ‘Shaktimaan’ and as Bheeshma in the television show ‘Mahabharat’.
