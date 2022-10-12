scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Getting rape threats ever since I sought Sajid Khan’s removal from Bigg Boss: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had written to the I&B ministry seeking to remove Bollywood director Sajid Khan from the reality TV show citing the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Swati Maliwal, Sajid Khan (File Photos)

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday filed a complaint with the police after she received rape threats for demanding the removal of Bollywood director Sajid Khan from the Bigg Boss reality television show. An FIR is yet to be registered in the matter.

Maliwal had written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Monday seeking to remove Khan from the show citing the sexual harassment allegations against him.

On Wednesday, Maliwal said she has since received rape threats from Instagram users. She said on Twitter: “Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get Sajid Khan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop our work.”

She sent a letter to the deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime) Prashant Gautam on Wednesday. “Ever since the Commission acted in the matter on 10.10.2022, threats are being received online on the Instagram account of the undersigned (Maliwal). In both threats, the men have stated that Sajid Khan will rape the undersigned” reads the letter.

The commission has demanded the arrest of the persons involved and asked the police to immediately lodge a case and investigate the matter.

The DCW earlier wrote to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur seeking Khan’s removal from the Bigg Boss show. “In 2018, during the #MeToo movement, over 10 actresses, models and journalists spoke out against the alleged sexual offences committed by Sajid Khan. Subsequently, he was suspended from the Indian Film and Television Directors Association from directing movies for a year. However, recently, in an apparent attempt to ‘whitewash’ his image, he has been made ‘housemate’ in the popular TV show ‘Bigg Boss’,” the letter said.

“In view of the commission, giving an opportunity for a ‘re-launch’ to an alleged sexual predator like Sajid Khan is unwarranted and sends a wrong message to society as well as to the women who risked their careers to expose him,” Maliwal added.

Senior police officers at the cyber crime unit said they are yet to receive the complaint and will take action once they receive it.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 02:07:20 pm
