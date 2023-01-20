Media channel was present to assist in inspection of dark spots: Swati Maliwal

Following accusations that Thursday’s episode, when she was allegedly molested and dragged by a car near AIIMS, was a conspiracy hatched by Swati Maliwal along with a Hindi news channel, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief said that the channel was present during the incident to help her inspect the Capital’s dark spots.

Maliwal said on Friday: “I was there with my team to inspect the black spots in the city and the safety of women on the ground…a media channel was also there to help us record such cases because most such incidents go unrecorded.”

Maliwal said that before AIIMS, she had gone to Kanjhawala, Munirka and Hauz Khas with her team to check the situation for women in those spots.

Meanwhile, DCW said on Friday that a middle-aged woman has approached them with a complaint stating that the accused in Maliwal’s case, 47-year-old Harish Chandra, had offered her a lift on January 17 at Lodhi Road between 7 and 7:30 PM.

The complaint to DCW stated: “He asked me to take a lift via his white car…he took U-turn several times…he stood by my side and gazed at me, although I ignored.”

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said that they have not received any complaint from the said woman so far and legal action will be taken accordingly as and when a complaint is received.

In her FIR lodged at the Kotla Mubarakpur Police Station, Maliwal had claimed that at around 2:45 AM on Thursday, when she was standing on the Ring Road at the AIIMS bus stand, Chandra approached her twice and asked if she wanted to be dropped by him in his car.

She alleged that she kept turning down his requests and when she confronted him, he allegedly used vulgar words and closed his car’s windows due to which her hand got stuck and she was dragged for several metres.

A case under Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other related sections was lodged and the accused was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody on Thursday.