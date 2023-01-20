Swati Maliwal case adds fuel to Kejriwal-LG firestorm; she calls BJP attack ‘dirty mentality’

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal found herself in the middle of yet another political firestorm, a day after she alleged she was dragged on the road when her arm got caught in the window of a car being driven by an inebriated man outside AIIMS.

As video footage of the incident emerged Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used the instance to target Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who he has been on a warpath with for months now. Kejriwal asked the L-G to concentrate on fixing the law and order situation in the city instead of interfering in the functioning of the AAP government, even as the BJP called the incident “a dirty conspiracy” hatched by Maliwal and a Hindi news channel to “demotivate and defame” the Delhi Police.

Maliwal, meanwhile, took to Twitter to label the backlash against her as “dirty mentality”.

“As always, their dirty mentality has brought trolls to begin victim shaming. A drunk man harasses a woman and drags her along with his car when stopped but trolls perceive him as God! This is what every victim has to bear! Every household has a daughter, she knows the truth about being on the street alone!” she tweeted.

The BJP’s Delhi unit had taken to Twitter to allege that the AAP and the Hindi news channel had teamed up to execute “an alleged sting operation” aimed at demotivating and defaming the Delhi Police, but had failed because of swift police action leading to the arrest of the accused driver – later identified as Harish Chandra, 47, a resident of Sangam Vihar. Chandra has been arrested on charges of molestation and voluntarily causing hurt.

The police’s swift action, the BJP alleged, had exposed the “dirty conspiracy and false operation”. Delhi BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi tweeted that the sting “raises serious questions on the ethics” involved. “Is petty politics on an issue as serious as women’s safety justified?” she asked. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana questioned Maliwal’s silence on the incident for 48 hours.

Following the incident, Maliwal had tweeted: “Last night, I was inspecting the situation of women’s security in Delhi. A car driver, in an inebriated state, molested me and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the car window and dragged me. God saved my life…If the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation.”

Maliwal, who took charge of the DCW in 2015, is no stranger to making headlines. Soon after she took over, she had a case filed against her by her predecessor, Barkha Singh, who was then with the Congress but has since joined the BJP, alleging irregularities in appointments made to the Commission.

The matter was investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), with the agency filing a chargesheet against Maliwal and three others regarding the appointment of 87 people in the DCW against a sanctioned strength of 26 in the year 2016.

On December 9, a special court ordered the framing of corruption charges against her and the others on the basis of material which it found sufficient to deduce that they be tried for criminal conspiracy and the Prevention of Corruption Act among others for allegedly appointing AAP workers to various posts in the Commission through abuse of their position.

A former engineer who became a part of the Anna Hazare movement soon after it was launched in the year 2012, Maliwal has been vocal on various issues related to women’s safety both in Delhi and beyond. She has led various “raids” at the red light district of GB Road, in addition to being instrumental in laying the foundation of rules of conduct framed by the Delhi government in relation to spas in the city. She had recently questioned the involvement of Bollywood director Sajid Khan, accused of sexual misconduct, as a contestant on Hindi reality television show Bigg Boss.

Political fallout

The case outside AIIMS has given fresh impetus to the CM-LG slugfest.

Kejriwal has over the past week come down heavily on Saxena’s alleged interference in the affairs of the elected AAP government. During his address in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Tuesday, the CM had asked: “Who is the LG, where did he come from?” To this, the LG, in a letter on Friday, asked Kejriwal to refer to the Constitution for the answer, terming the CM’s statements against him both in the Delhi Assembly and outside it “substantively misleading, untrue and derogatory”.

Sharing a copy of his response to the LG on Twitter, Kejriwal hit back within minutes saying, “Received LG Sahib’s letter this morning. My answer to him. Sir, let us do our work, you fix the law and order of Delhi so that another case like Kanjhawala does not happen again…” He was referring to the hit-and-run case that claimed the life of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was dragged under a car for over 10 km on January 1.

The Constitution, Kejriwal said, had given the LG responsibility of law and order, the Delhi Police and the DDA; today, he alleged, the law and order situation of Delhi was the worst in the country.

“When Delhi is called the rape capital, the head of each Delhiite hangs in shame. Crimes against women are consistently increasing. It has become difficult for women to step out of their homes…Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal was just attacked. When the DCW chairperson is not safe, what do we say about the common female citizen?” he added.