What happened to Anjali could have happened to me: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said Thursday that what happened to Anjali Singh in Kanjhawala could have happened to her.

Maliwal was allegedly dragged for 10-20 metres by a man in a white Baleno car on Thursday morning while she was patrolling the streets of Delhi to gather information on dark spots and women’s safety.

20-year-old Anjali Singh was hit by a car in the early hours of January 1 as she rode her scooter home on a dimly lit stretch in the Kanjhawala area. After a Baleno car with four occupants hit her scooter, Singh’s body was dragged for around 12 kilometres as it was stuck in the undercarriage of the car, police had said.

Maliwal said she was near AIIMS at the time of the accident and she and her team were out to assess the safety on Delhi roads.

“I wanted to see what women have to go through in the national capital at night and how safe the city is, despite claims. Many cars and a truck slowed down, and some stopped. Then, a man driving a white Baleno started harassing and pestering me, asking me to sit in his car. I refused and after several attempts, he left. But he returned 10 minutes later, and when I refused again, he started making lewd gestures. As I tried to catch him, he rolled up the window and my hand got stuck. He immediately accelerated and I was dragged. I was screaming. My team members came and shouted, and I was finally able to free myself. I could have been like Anjali. What happened to her could have happened to me. This is the state of affairs in Delhi,” she said.

Police filed an FIR in the matter and arrested the man, identified as Harish Chandra (47). He has been booked for molestation and voluntarily causing hurt, police said. He has been sent to judicial custody till February 2, his lawyer said.

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma also took cognisance of the matter and wrote to the Commissioner of Police of Delhi to personally intervene in the matter, and to ensure that strict action is taken against the accused. She also asked for a detailed action taken report to be submitted within two days.

Maliwal, meanwhile, said that she and DCW would continue their work. “We will work day and night and will continue spot checks. I am saddened that despite all the work that we are doing, we get death and rape threats… Those who think we will get scared are wrong. Yes, I am very traumatised after the incident but we will continue to fight,” she said.

According to a statement issued by the DCW, Maliwal and her team visited several places near Kanjhawala, Munirka, Mundka, and Hauz Khas, and they observed dark spots and the deployment of police. She also stopped at several bus stops in the night and observed the safety situation, the statement said.

“Immediately a call was made to the Delhi Police on 112. Police reached in a few minutes and the man was intercepted and arrested after some time. A complaint has been made to Delhi Police in the matter,” the statement added.