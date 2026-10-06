Swatantra Bhardwaj gets regular bail in Jantar Mantar assault case

A Delhi court Tuesday granted self-styled influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj regular bail in a case where he allegedly attacked the father of a student protester who had participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in July.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Court had earlier granted Bharadwaj interim bail for three weeks. ASJ Laler had then said that it would observe his conduct before considering his plea for regular bail.
A detailed regular bail order is awaited.
In its order granting Bharadwaj interim bail, ASJ Laler had said, “Weighing all circumstances, the Court takes into account that the applicant has been in custody for a little over 10 days… a period that should have afforded him time for reflection.”
Bharadwaj had purportedly admitted to attacking the father of the student protester at Jantar Mantar in a video. He was picked up by the Crime Branch officers from his house in Bulandshahr on September 4 and brought to Delhi after securing a transit remand.
On September 4, relevant sections pertaining to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ST Act), were added to an earlier FIR registered against Bharadwaj over the alleged attack, amid a protest by CJP supporters and the Indian Youth Congress, as well as Lok Sabha MPs Chandra Shekhar alias Azad and Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav.
The same day, another FIR was also registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and for criminal intimidation based on the protester’s complaint alleging she had received rape threats from Bhardwaj’s supporters.
Bharadwaj had been in judicial custody since September 5 till he was granted interim bail on September 15.
Story continues below this ad
While granting interim bail to the accused, the court had also pulled up the police for leaving significant ground uncovered in the investigation.
“The investigation, as disclosed in the reply, leaves significant ground uncovered. The podcast forms the central basis of the State’s opposition, and its authenticity is disputed. Yet the reply does not state whether the person who manages the channel has been examined, whether the original footage has been requisitioned, or whether the electronic material has been sent for forensic examination,” ASJ Laler had said in the interim bail order.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More