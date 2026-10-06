Swatantra Bhardwaj gets regular bail in Jantar Mantar assault case

A Delhi court Tuesday granted self-styled influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj regular bail in a case where he allegedly attacked the father of a student protester who had participated in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in July.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Court had earlier granted Bharadwaj interim bail for three weeks. ASJ Laler had then said that it would observe his conduct before considering his plea for regular bail.

A detailed regular bail order is awaited.

In its order granting Bharadwaj interim bail, ASJ Laler had said, “Weighing all circumstances, the Court takes into account that the applicant has been in custody for a little over 10 days… a period that should have afforded him time for reflection.”