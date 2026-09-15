‘Influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj gets 3-week interim bail over CJP protest assault

Swatantra Bhardwaj was picked up by the Crime Branch officers from his house in Bulandshahr (X/Image enhanced using AI)

Self-styled right wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, who was arrested earlier this month, was granted a three-week interim bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday in the CJP protestor assault case.

Bhardwaj, who admitted to attacking the father of a student protester at Jantar Mantar in July, was arrested by Delhi Police in September.

Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a “kattar Hindu”, purportedly claimed in a widely circulated video podcast that he had cracked the skull of a protester at Jantar Mantar. He was referring to a scuffle in which the girl’s father, a resident of Ghaziabad, sustained a head injury.