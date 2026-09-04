‘Want Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested’: CJP vs right-wing activist over assault ‘confession’

The Cockroach Janta Party has called for the arrest of Swatantra Bhardwaj, an influencer who purportedly admitted to have attacked a Jantar Mantar protester’s father in June. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and others marched to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi from Patel Chowk to press for Bhardwaj’s arrest.

“There is a minor who has been associated with our protest right from Day One. Her father, Sanjay Ji, also comes with her. When we were holding a peaceful sit-in protest when some members of a criminal gang entered our protest and resorted to violence. After the FIR was registered, we continued putting pressure on the police, saying that this was an attempt to murder and that the relevant section should be added. We also demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked because they belong to a Dalit family. There is also a caste angle to the matter. But the police did not take any such action. When we pressured the police, they told us to approach the court and obtain an order,” he told mediapersons outside the police station.