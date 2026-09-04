‘Want Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested’: CJP vs right-wing activist over assault ‘confession’

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The Cockroach Janta Party has called for the arrest of Swatantra Bhardwaj, an influencer who purportedly admitted to have attacked a Jantar Mantar protester’s father in June. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and others marched to the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi from Patel Chowk to press for Bhardwaj’s arrest.
“There is a minor who has been associated with our protest right from Day One. Her father, Sanjay Ji, also comes with her. When we were holding a peaceful sit-in protest when some members of a criminal gang entered our protest and resorted to violence. After the FIR was registered, we continued putting pressure on the police, saying that this was an attempt to murder and that the relevant section should be added. We also demanded that the SC/ST Act be invoked because they belong to a Dalit family. There is also a caste angle to the matter. But the police did not take any such action. When we pressured the police, they told us to approach the court and obtain an order,” he told mediapersons outside the police station.
Around 50 CJP supporters are staging a protest outside the police station while Ashutosh Ranka and Das are negotiating for Bhardwaj’s arrest.
Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad also joined the CJP in demanding Bhardwaj’s arrest.
Swatantra Bhardwaj, a right wing activist, purportedly confessed during a podcast that he had cracked the skull of a protester. The claim relate to an incident at Jantar Mantar, when Ghaziabad resident Sanjay Kumar (38) sustained a head injury during a scuffle.
In the video, Bhardwaj is seen claiming that he attacked the father of a CJP protester and avoided jail due to the intervention by a politician. He also is heard saying that the person he allegedly attacked suffered 60 stitches and was on the verge of death, and that a case under Section 307 of the IPC, relating to attempt to murder, should have been registered against him.
Bhardwaj said another accused in the case was released from jail the following day and that he himself did not have to go to prison. He is heard boasting that police personnel received a call from a Delhi-based politician, whom he compared to an “elder brother”.
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