Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to one day judicial custody

Swatantra Bhardwaj was picked up by the Crime Branch officers from his house in Bulandshahr on Friday and brought to Delhi after securing a transit remand. (X/Image enhanced using AI)

Swatantra Bharadwaj, a self-styled influencer who purportedly admitted to attacking the father of a student protester at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in July during the protest by Cockroach Janta Party against paper leak issue, was sent to one day of judicial custody by a Delhi court on Sunday. This comes a day after he was arrested and sent to one day of police custody.

“(The) accused was produced before the Magistrate at her residence on a holiday which is routine. The Magistrate Court did not have jurisdiction to decide the plea for judicial custody. Prosecution sought 14 days judicial custody which will be decided tomorrow by Sessions Judge…until then 1 day Judicial Custody was ordered. Fresh Medical Report has come. Several sections under SC/ST Act have been invoked in ongoing FIR,” said advocate Rishav Ranjan who appeared for the complainant in the case.