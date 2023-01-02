Swankier roads, focus on pollution: 5 big developments Delhiites can expect this year

Big ticket infrastructure projects, the G20 summit and a clean city — several promises were made to Delhiites in 2022. Most of them will come to fruition this year. The Indian Express looks at the five things that Delhi is expecting from 2023.

Pragati Maidan Convention Centre: In 2017, the Hall of Nations and 149 other smaller buildings in Pragati Maidan were demolished to make way for the Pragati Maidan Convention Centre. The Centre, with an aggregate capacity of 11,450 people over different floors, is going to serve as the site for the G20 summit and some other meetings in the run-up to it.

The project, which also included a seamless road network with a series of tunnels and underpasses built to reduce the travelling time to the area, was supposed to be completed in 2019 but was delayed. The subsequent lockdown meant work was slow.

According to officials, the project is nearly ready and will be ready for inauguration early this year.

With a view of India Gate, the elliptical-shaped convention centre, built on an elevated podium, is spread over 53,399 square metres. Of its five levels, one level in the convention centre with a leaders’ lounge, dining room and two auditoriums with 900 and 600 capacity each will be dedicated to G20 leaders, according to source. A separate complex of 25 rooms for meetings and seminars will be available for the Prime Minister.

Ashram flyover: For several years, the Ashram junction, which connects Central, South and East Delhi, has been in a state of flux. The busy area, which comprises a flyover, a newly built underpass, and a Metro station sees around 3 lakh vehicles passing each day. It has seen different projects running simultaneously for many years now, with the stretch becoming a nightmare for commuters.

Now, the Ashram flyover is being extended to connect directly to the DND Flyway. The flyover will be shut completely for at least 45 days starting Monday, but both carriageways below the flyovers will be open.

This project has also been delayed because of the Covid lockdown but officials said it should be ready by March, latest. Once complete, the stretch will become signal-free and the years’-long traffic congestion in the area is expected to be eased.

Road revamp: Roads in Delhi have been in a poor shape for the past three years. While part of it was because of the Covid lockdown and the dip in tax revenue thereafter, the infighting between the erstwhile BJP-led MCD and the AAP-led Delhi government was also responsible for both colony and arterial roads being potholed.

With meetings for the G20 summit nearing, the Delhi government as well as the L-G have shifted focus to better, more commuter-friendly roads. This is the first big push to improve road infrastructure since the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Stricter anti-pollution norms: Delhi saw the cleanest air in 2022 in seven years. The city saw only six severe air quality days, as opposed to 24 in 2021, 15 in 2020 and 24 in 2019.

In the coming year, the Centre and the Delhi government are planning to implement stricter anti-pollution guidelines, such as using cleaner fuel (PNG) for industries, giving more push to e-vehicles, and bringing in a real-time AQI warning system. While weather has a large part to play in the day to day AQI of any city (factors such as rain and wind reduce the concentration of pollutants), the Commission for Air Quality Management introduced an early-warning system, based on AQI forecasts, which aimed to take action, such as banning construction, stopping the entry of trucks in the city, well within time to ensure that the AQI does not dip further.

MCD push: After the bitterly-contested MCD polls in the city, the Delhi government and the new MCD house are expected to focus on solid waste management. The AAP-led Delhi government is expected to lend more help to the MCD than in the past. More funds as well as expertise are expected to be extended to tackle the issues of payment of salaries to sanitation workers and landfill sites.

According to senior AAP members, all its 134 councillors have been tasked with focussing on garbage-free streets in their first year. “We need to show tangible change on the ground. That is the priority in MCD’s first year. We will also work on getting more support from the Delhi government,” said a senior leader.