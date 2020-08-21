Swachh survey: East MCD ranks 2nd from bottom

Officials said waste segregation needs more focus. (Express Archive)

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has been ranked 46 among 47 local bodies surveyed in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh. The other civic bodies in Delhi, South and North, also ranked low, with the former at 31 and the latter at 43.

The results of the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey was declared by Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, meanwhile, came third among 382 cities. It has been surveyed in the category of cities with a population below 10 lakh. Among the cantonment boards, Delhi Cantt bagged second position among the 62 cantonments that took part in the survey.

A senior official of the South MCD said, “The main factor is segregation of waste from the source, which is behind Delhi’s corporations not being able to score a good ranking.”

Rajiv Kumar Jain, superintending engineer and nodal officer of Swachh Bharat Mission of SDMC, said, “This time, cities with a population over 10 lakh and below 10 lakh were bifurcated, because of which it appears we are lagging behind. But if the marks scored is compared in the overall list, we are 120 among the 429 urban local bodies surveyed.”

Last year too, Delhi’s civic bodies had fared poorly with SDMC at the 138th position, North MCD at 282, and EDMC at 240, among the 425 local bodies surveyed.

A senior official of the East civic body said there needs to be more focus on waste segregation. Mayor of North DMC Jai Prakash said a meeting will be called to look into the issue and give a fresh push to waste segregation.

Waste segregation into wet and dry is compulsory under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. It is the responsibility of Urban Local Bodies (civic agencies) to remove dhalaos (local waste collecting centres) and replace them with fixed compactors that will compress dry waste. Under the rules, it must also be ensured that organic waste collected from homes and nearby areas is composted, while waste in the form of plastic, metal, wood and glass is recycled. There are very few areas in Delhi where the rules are strictly followed.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “This is their own survey initiated by PM Modi. The MCDs are giving the PM a bad name.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd