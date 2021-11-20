Swachh Survekshan: New Delhi Municipal Council tops list, Delhi corporations put up dismal show

The New Delhi Municipal Council topped the Swachh Survekshan survey in the category of cities with one to 10 lakh population. The dismal show of the municipal corporations of Delhi, however, continued with the north and east Delhi civic bodies finding themselves in the bottom 10 list of cities with a population above 10 lakh.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at Delhi on Saturday. Indore topped the category of cities with a population above 10 lakh. It is followed by Surat, Vijayawada, Navi Mumbai and Pune, rounding off the top five.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation ranked 45 among 48 civic bodies having a population above 10 lakh. Only three other cities, Coimbatore, Kota and Madurai have ranked below it.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation ranked 40 out of 48 cities in this category. Among the three corporations of Delhi, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation secured the highest rank of 31.

Last year, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had ranked 46 among 47 local bodies in its category in Swachh Survekshan. Whereas, the South and North had ranked 31 and 43, respectively.

The Swachh Survekshan ranks cities and urban local bodies on various parameters like waste segregation and garbage disposal, among others, as part of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

A senior New Delhi Municipal Council official said that the result was owing to the council’s efforts to continuously pursue excellence in providing services and civic amenities.