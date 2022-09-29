SUV rams into five in Nuh, 3 killed

Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were killed while two were injured after an SUV rammed into them in Nuh district on Wednesday. Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused car driver, who is yet to be arrested.

Police identified the deceased as Aarif (28), his wife Shahana (28) and their daughter Kaifa (5). The couple’s two children – a 7-year-old son and a minor daughter – suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, said police.

According to police, the incident took place at 8.30 am in Bhadas village, Nagina area when the victims’ family, hailing from Mahtawas village in Alwar district, was standing outside a hospital.

In the police complaint, Aarif’s brother Aslam said that he and his brother had gone to a private hospital in Bhadas, where his brother’s wife and three children, had met them for check-ups and treatment.

“We were standing near the hospital and talking amongst ourselves when suddenly a Creta car, which was coming at high speed, rammed into my brother and his family and dragged them and their motorcycle. Commuters and passersby rushed the injured to the hospital. Aarif and his daughter died on the spot. His wife was rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment. Their two children suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident took place due to negligence of car driver, who drove in a rash and negligent way,” said Aslam in the FIR.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

A police officer, said, “The accused car driver abandoned the car and escaped. The car has been seized. An FIR has been registered and a probe initiated.”

Advertisement

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life and or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) at Nagina police station, said police.