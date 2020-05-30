SUV belonging to Gautam Gambhir’s father stolen

MP Gambhir said an FIR has been filed, and police told him they have launched an operation to retrieve the car. MP Gambhir said an FIR has been filed, and police told him they have launched an operation to retrieve the car.

An SUV belonging to the father East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir was stolen from outside their Rajendra Nagar Thursday. “Deepak Gambhir said on Wednesday, around 3.30 pm, his white Fortuner was parked in front of the house. However, on Thursday morning, it was found missing,” said DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia. MP Gambhir said an FIR has been filed, and police told him they have launched an operation to retrieve the car.

Sources said personnel deployed at the house were not present at the time of the incident. However, DCP Bhatia denied the allegations.

