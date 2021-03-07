Suspension revoked, former Noida SSP awaits new posting

Former Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna, who faced action from the Uttar Pradesh Home Department for “violation of conduct rules” in January 2020, is now awaiting his new posting after his suspension was revoked by the UP Police.

Krishna had claimed a “sleaze video” featuring him was morphed to tarnish his credibility as he had tried to expose an alleged bribery-for-posting nexus involving top police officers and some arrested journalists. While Krishna had claimed the video was morphed, the state government said a forensic report had shown that it wasn’t, and that Krishna leaked the contents of a confidential document.

“The department has taken the decision of revoking the suspension. The officer will be given a posting as deemed fit,” said Prashant Kumar, ADG L&O, UP Police.

Following the release of the video, it was alleged that Krishna leaked a confidential report which named five top officers of the state allegedly involved in a bribery and corruption nexus. The revelations triggered a storm in the UP Police department since the contents of the report alleged that senior officials were working with some journalists to ensure favourable postings in return for cash.

Sources said he is likely to be reinstated as an SP-rank officer in a district or a similar position in a police department.