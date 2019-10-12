Suspects in snatching that left journalist injured held after shootout near Nizamuddin railway station

At least 12 rounds of gunfire were exchanged between Special Cell officers and two men near Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station early Friday morning. After the arrest of the two men, Anil Ram (26) and Arun Kumar (24), police said they were also involved in robbing an ANI journalist in CR Park last month. On September 22, the woman, Joymala Bagchi, had suffered a jawline fracture after she was pulled out of a moving auto by the accused who attempted to snatch her phone.

Advertising

Early Friday morning, a police team of South-Western range of the Special Cell received information that Anil will come to South Delhi with his associate to allegedly commit a robbery. “Acting on this information, a trap was laid at Barapullah flyover near Mathura Road around 4 am. After 25 minutes, police found the suspect’s bike coming from the Nizamuddin railway station side. Police signalled them to stop but Anil accelerated his bike and tried to escape. The police team started chasing them and blocked the carriageway from both sides,” an officer said.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said that after the men found themselves surrounded by police personnel, they opened fire. “To deter them from absconding and in self-defense, the police party also fired. One of the bullets hit Anil’s right leg and one hit his right hand. A bullet also hit Arun on his right leg. Four rounds were fired by the accused, eight rounds by the police. The injured accused were rushed to a hospital,” said Yadav. A police officer said the personnel were saved by their bulletproof jackets.

Questioning revealed that the two accused were involved in over 24 cases of robbery and snatching in South East, South West, Dwarka, Central, South, West and New Delhi. “Anil, a resident of Khanpur, is involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and was declared a proclaimed offender in many cases by the Delhi court,” a senior police officer said.

Police said both dropped out of school and began committing robberies and snatching. “Anil had his own gang and used to change the model, colour and design of the motorbike used to commit crimes frequently. In 2013, the two murdered a person in a bid to take revenge and Anil was soon arrested. But he got out on bail later,” said Yadav.