2 masked suspects caught on CCTV entering DU assistant professor’s apartment complex day after her body found

The deceased, identified as Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was living alone in a flat at Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave, police said. (Photo: www.shivaji.du.ac.in)

Two masked individuals, including a woman, were captured on CCTV cameras entering the apartment complex in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave where Delhi University assistant professor Devosmita Paul was found murdered on Thursday, police sources said Friday.

According to sources, the man was seen walking ahead of the woman several times, making it difficult for investigators to ascertain if they worked together as a team.

CCTV footage obtained from cameras installed at the entrance of Satyam Apartment show the masked individuals entering the complex on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the suspects remained inside the residential complex for approximately 40-45 minutes, after which they were spotted leaving.