2 masked suspects caught on CCTV entering DU assistant professor’s apartment complex day after her body found

During the initial inspection, police did not find any sign of theft or ransacking in either of the rooms of the flat.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiJun 6, 2026 09:29 AM IST
du prof murderedThe deceased, identified as Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was living alone in a flat at Satyam Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave, police said. (Photo: www.shivaji.du.ac.in)
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Two masked individuals, including a woman, were captured on CCTV cameras entering the apartment complex in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave where Delhi University assistant professor Devosmita Paul was found murdered on Thursday, police sources said Friday.

According to sources, the man was seen walking ahead of the woman several times, making it difficult for investigators to ascertain if they worked together as a team.

CCTV footage obtained from cameras installed at the entrance of Satyam Apartment show the masked individuals entering the complex on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the suspects remained inside the residential complex for approximately 40-45 minutes, after which they were spotted leaving.

The development comes a day after Devosmita, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, was found dead inside her flat. According to the police, preliminary investigations had indicated that she was attacked with a blunt object that caused fatal injuries on the head.

According to the post-mortem examination report, Devosmita was killed between 3 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday. Investigators are now attempting to reconstruct her movements and identify people who might have visited her residence during the said period.

The call detail records of the deceased, police sources said, showed that the last person she spoke to was her mother, around 12:30 pm on Wednesday. Family members told investigators that she appeared normal during the conversation and did not express any concern.

Officers are examining footage of CCTV cameras installed on nearby roads and in adjoining residential societies to trace the movement of the masked suspects before and after they entered the deceased’s apartment complex. Technical surveillance teams have also been tasked with analysing details of mobile phones active in the vicinity during the suspected time of the murder, police said.

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Devosmita lived in her flat alone. Her husband resides in Bengaluru. On Thursday afternoon, police received a PCR call from her sister, Devarati Paul, who alerted authorities after discovering the body inside the apartment.

Devarati told police that her sister’s flat was locked from the outside. Suspecting something might be wrong, Devarati broke the lock and entered the apartment, after which she discovered her sister’s body, police said.

During the initial inspection, police did not find any sign of theft or ransacking in either of the rooms of the flat. No valuables have been reported missing so far, they said, adding that it was unlikely that robbery was the motive behind the crime.

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 103(1), which pertains to murder. Officers said they are probing the case from all angles.

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Sources familiar with the investigation said the professor was known to maintain a private lifestyle and interacted with only a limited circle of people, a factor that investigators believe could prove significant in narrowing down the potential leads.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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