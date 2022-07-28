Suspected monkeypox patient in LNJP tests negative, discharged

July 28, 2022 7:53:31 pm
The 40-year-old man from Ghaziabad, admitted to Lok Nayak hospital on suspicions of having monkeypox, was discharged Thursday evening after he was found to be negative for the viral infection. His samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology-Pune for testing.
He was diagnosed with a chickenpox infection. Doctors from the hospital Wednesday said the person was unlikely to have the infection as the lesions were different from what is seen in monkeypox. Furthermore, the man did not have any history of international travel in the last 21 days, which is considered to be monkeypox’s incubation period or the time it takes for symptoms to appear after infection.
The doctor who diagnosed the first case, Dr Richa Chaudhary, said the lesions for monkeypox were much bigger than those of chickenpox, they were found on the palms and soles of the feet unlike chickenpox. The lesions were also clustered in the genital area which does not happen with chickenpox, and the lesions were taking longer to heal, she said. The patient also reported the lesions to be painful whereas chickenpox lesions are usually itchy.
Only one person a 34-year-old resident of West Delhi continues to be in the isolation ward of Lok Nayak hospital after he tested positive for the infection on Sunday, despite having no history of travel. It was the first case of local transmission in India. So far, there have been four cases reported in the country – three from Kerala, all with a history of international travel and one from Delhi.
Subscriber Only Stories
All health facilities in the city have been asked to report suspected cases to the district surveillance teams. Doctors have been asked to take detailed history in patients with lesions, with the guidelines by the Centre stating that skin and sexually transmitted infection clinics must remain on alert for monkeypox cases.
Monkeypox is a self-limiting viral infection that causes symptoms such as fever, pox-like lesions, swelling of the lymph node and body ache. Infection in the cornea may lead to blindness. It may also result in complications such as viral pneumonia and sepsis (blood infection) in those with weak immune systems and children.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Why you should read ‘Burden of Proof’ or ‘James Bond’Premium
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Latest News
Is overexercising harmful for health? Here’s what an expert says
Suspected monkeypox patient in LNJP tests negative, discharged
Explained: Why the govt plans to scrap the decades-old Coffee Act
Saudi prince subject of legal complaint during Paris visit
Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday gets Karan Johar on call with Kartik Aaryan
India says it will protect its interests as Chinese boat heads to Sri Lanka
Russian missile strike kills five people in central Ukraine – governor
19-year-old junior national boxing champion found dead in field, police claim drug overdose
Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t think Arjun Reddy was misogynistic, but adds ‘these are your worst nightmares as a woman’
IND vs WI 1st T20: Rohit-led formidable India eye ODI encore against hapless Windies
NE Delhi riots: Unconnected incidents put together to show conspiracy, Umar Khalid’s counsel tells HC
These are the best tropical islands for remote work