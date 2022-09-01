Suspect in Moosewala murder detained in Kenya

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that a suspect has been detained in Kenya in connection with the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. This comes days after another suspect was detained in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India is in touch with authorities in the two countries.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Earlier this week, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had said that an accused in the murder, identified as Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi, had been traced and detained in Azerbaijan, and efforts are being made to get him back to India.

Yadav said the police conducted “a scientific and systematic investigation to unravel the conspiracy in which Sachin Thapan figured”.

ADGP Promod Ban, who also heads the state’s Anti-Gangsters Task Force, said Thapan was detained in Azerbaijan about a fortnight ago. He said Thapan had fled India on a fake passport and was found to have first travelled to Dubai and onward to Azerbaijan.

As many as 20 accused have been arrested in the case so far, while two others were killed in a police encounter in Amritsar. The Punjab Police have named 36 people as accused in the case and filed a chargesheet against 24 of them.