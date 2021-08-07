DU to name new college after Sushma Swaraj

A DU college to be established at Fatehpur Beri village will be named after Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

Delhi University (DU) will name its new college to be established at Fatehpur Beri village after late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj, Registrar Vikas Gupta said Saturday. The land has been allotted to DU by the Delhi government.

“We have decided to name the upcoming college after the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. This is part of our centenary year celebrations,” Gupta said at a press conference Saturday.

“The decision is final and has been conveyed to the Education Ministry,” Gupta told The Indian Express. Construction work for the college is yet to begin at the 40-bigha land allotted to DU at Bhati Kalan, Fatehpur Beri.

In March last year, DU had invited name suggestions for the college which it had then said would be a women’s college. However, Gupta said it was not final yet whether the college would be co-ed or women’s college.

“The University of Delhi is going to establish a women’s college at Fatehpur Beri Village, Delhi, on the land recently allotted to the university by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi. A committee has been constituted to suggest a suitable name for the proposed women’s college. The committee in its meeting held on March 11, 2020 has decided to invite suggestions from the general public in this regard,” said a notice dated March 12, 2020.

Asked if Swaraj’s name came up through public suggestions, Gupta said, “I’m not sure where it has come from.”

DU will also lay the foundation stone Sunday for a facilitation centre to come up at Fatehpur Beri. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the function which will also see the presence of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

“This is the first of several other facilitation centres we want to open all across Delhi, especially in areas away from the city centre. This will be beneficial for students who won’t need to come to the campus for fee submission, document verification, correction of errors in their examination form, or to take duplicate mark sheets, provisional degrees etc.,” said Gupta.

Bidhuri has earlier been involved in the inspection of the land along with DU officials. The proposed college is expected to largely cater to the rural population of Delhi and Gurgaon. It is likely to have a residential facility for staff and faculty, hostel facility for students, and a sports complex.