Sushil Kumar’s arms license suspended after his arrest in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Sherawat after their arrest in Delhi. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Days after the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium, the licensing branch of Delhi police Tuesday has suspended his arms license.

Sushil is presently in police custody and he was taken to Haridwar, where he had allegedly fled following the wrestler’s death on May 5. He and his associate Ajay were earlier taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh to ascertain the sequence of events.

Joint Commissioner of Police (licensing branch) O P Mishra told The Indian Express that they have suspended the arms license of Sushil Kumar. “After suspending his arms license, we have now sent a notice to him, asking why his license should not be cancelled,” he said.

On May 4, Sagar Dhankhar, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death following a clash between two groups. Kumar was arrested, along with his associate and co-accused Ajay, from outer Delhi’s Mundka area on May 23.

After his arrest, the Northern Railway has also suspended Sushil Kumar. Kumar had been on deputation with the Delhi government since 2015 and was posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for the development of sports at the school level.

DCP (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal said the accused Sushil Kumar asked four Haryana-based criminals to travel to Chhatrasal Stadium, where they along with the wrestler and others were involved in the brawl which resulted in the death of Sagar Dhankhar. Tayal had said after making arrests of four Haryana-based gangsters.

‘Encroachment of property’ and ‘threat to eliminate’ was the reason for the dispute which resulted in Sagar’s death on May 5, according to police sources.