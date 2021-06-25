Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar shifted to Tihar Jail

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was on Friday shifted from the Mandoli jail to Tihar. Kumar was arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, who was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups inside the Chhatrasal stadium premises.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said, “Sushil has been shifted from Mandoli jail to Tihar jail no 2.” Sources have told The Indian Express that special security arrangements have been made and police personnel have been deployed near his barrack round the clock.

Earlier, a Delhi court had dismissed a plea by Kumar for special food in prison including health supplements containing protein, Omega-3 capsules, jointment capsules, Pre-workout C4, Hyde, Multivitamin GNC and exercise bands as he wanted to continue his career in wrestling.

On May 4, Sagar Dhankar, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death. Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Dhankar and two of his friends – Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar – over a property dispute, at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

According to police, Dhankhar and his friends were staying in a house linked to Kumar near the stadium in the Model Town area and had been asked to vacate recently, which led to the clash on the night of May 4. Kumar, police say, left home a day after the incident. “On May 5, he left his house at around 9.30 am after he came to know that Sagar had succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. He came to Shalimar Bagh where he met his old associate. Later, the two took a car and travelled to Uttarakhand. From there, they moved to Muzaffarnagar, and later they returned to Delhi. The police, during their investigation, have obtained CCTV footage from the Meerut toll point that shows Sushil entering Delhi on May 6,” the senior officer said.