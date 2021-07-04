‘Want to remain updated about wrestling world’: Sushil Kumar seeks TV in Tihar jail

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who is currently in Tihar jail for allegedly being involved in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar, has asked prison authorities to provide him a television to remain up to date about “happenings in the wrestling world”.

This comes after a Delhi court had dismissed a plea by Kumar seeking special food in prison, including health supplements containing protein, Omega-3 capsules, jointment capsules, pre-workout C4, hyde, multivitamin GNC, and exercise bands, as he wanted to continue his career in wrestling.

“Sushil Kumar has made a request through his advocate and submitted his application on Friday. He has sought a TV set to keep in touch with the current things happening outside the jail and to get updates about wrestling,” DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said.

Sushil was shifted from Mandoli jail to Tihar jail no 2 and is currently staying in a separate cell due to security threat. Special security arrangements have been made and police personnel have been deployed round the clock near his barrack.

On May 4, Sagar Dhankar, who had competed in the 97kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death. Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted Dhankar and two of his friends — Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar — over a property dispute at the Chhatrasal stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

According to police, Dhankhar and his friends were staying in a house linked to Kumar near the stadium in the Model Town area and had been asked to vacate recently. This led to the clash on the night of May 4.